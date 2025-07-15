Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.50%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.50%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 1.50% at 23905.25 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 4.76%, TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 2.95% and Bajaj Auto Ltd added 2.76%. The Nifty Auto index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 2.83% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.45% to close at 25195.8 while the SENSEX added 0.39% to close at 82570.91 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers snap 4-day losses; auto shares climb

Landmark Cars reports revenue climbs 22% YoY to Rs 1,415 cr in Q1

Trishakti Inds deploys heavy lifting equipment for Reliance's renewable project

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA Nod for Celecoxib Capsules

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

