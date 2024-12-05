India's unemployment rate falls from 6% to 3.2% in last seven years

Ministry of Labour & Employment noted that as per the data available in latest Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Reports, the estimated Worker Population Ratio (WPR) indicating employment during the last 7 years including the COVID period has increased from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 58.2% in 2023-24. During the same period, Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status for persons of age 15 years and above has decreased from 6.0% to 3.2%.
