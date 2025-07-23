Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

India's urban population expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
World Bank has come up with a report titled Towards Resilient and Prosperous Cities in India, prepared in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, offering a detailed look at the urbanization in the country and long-term effects of climate change on cities. It noted that Indias urban population is expected to almost double by 2050 to 951 million and more than 144 million new homes will be needed by 2070. However, intense heat waves and urban heat island effects are already causing temperatures in city centres to rise by over 3-4 degrees over surrounding areas. The rapid growth of built-up areas is also reducing cities capacity to absorb storm water, making them more vulnerable to floods. With over 50% of the urban infrastructure required for 2050 still to be built, India has a critical opportunity to drive resilient urban infrastructure development.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

