Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Biocon edges higher after biologics arm launches autoimmune treatment drug Nepexto in Australia

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Biocon advanced 1.34% to Rs 392.25 after the company said that Biocon Biologics (BBL) has launched Nepexto, a biosimilar to the reference product Enbrel (Etanercept), in Australia.

Nepexto will be promoted by Generic Health, BBLs local partner and a leading provider of high-quality generic prescription, injectable and over-the-counter medicines, to expand access to patients in Australia.

Etanercept is a fusion-protein that inhibits tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and is used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Since receiving EU marketing authorization in 2020, Nepexto has earned broad adoption across Europe.

 

Following the 2022 acquisition and vertical integration of the biosimilars business globally, Biocon Biologics is working towards expanding Nepexto into new markets worldwide and further strengthen the companys immunology offering.

Also Read

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

PremiumMahindra BE 6

M&M shares hit new high, soar 40% from April low; more upside ahead?

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Who will replace Reddy & Akash in India's XI?

IPO

Final hours! Savy Infra IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Latest Pixel Drop

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, is a fully integrated, global biosimilars company. It has commercialized various biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets. It has a pipeline of numerous biosimilar assets under development across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and other non-communicable diseases.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore on a 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares jump

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon