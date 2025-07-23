Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Despite subdued overall trading, housing and gold sectors surged, offsetting tech losses. GM and Lockheed declines weighed on broader sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 81.49 points (0.4%) to 20,892.69, the S&P 500 inched up 4.02 points (0.1%) to 6,309.62 and the Dow climbed 179.37 points (0.4%) to 44,502.44.

General Motors (GM) plunged by 8.1% after the automaker reported second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but were down sharply year-over-year. Lockheed Martin (LMT) also tumbled by 10.8% after reporting weaker than expected second quarter revenues. Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

 

Housing stocks substantially moved upside, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 6.7% to its best closing level in over five months. D.R. Horton (DHI) helped lead the sector higher, soaring by 17% after reporting better than expected fiscal third quarter results. Gold stocks were significantly strong , as reflected by the 3.1% jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. With the gain, the index reached its best closing level in over twelve years. Oil service, biotechnology and steel stocks also saw considerable strength while semiconductor, networking and computer hardware stocks moved downwards.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6%. Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index slumped by 1.1% and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7%, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw further upside following the notable advance seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.6 bps to 4.33%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

