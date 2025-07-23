Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY to 184 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

United Breweries' consolidated net profit jumped 5.95% to Rs 183.87 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 173.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 15.72% YoY to Rs 2,864.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.19% to Rs 247.88 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 233.44 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBIT rose 10% during the quarter, with EBIT margin at 9%, as the company continued to invest in its brands, organizational capabilities, and supply chain.

United Breweries reported 11% volume growth in Q1, driven by a 46% surge in its premium portfolio, resulting in estimated market share gains both overall and in the premium segment. Net sales rose 16% YoY, supported by this volume growth along with pricing and premiumization efforts.

 

During the quarter, gross profit grew 14%, with gross profit margin at 42.5%, down 50 basis points, but reflecting positive underlying developments.

Investments in capex during the quarter were Rs 136 crore, up 89 crore from the same period last year, focused on commercial & supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth. As part of our ongoing network optimization and productivity agenda, we closed our Mangalore unit in a strategic move to consolidate capacity in Karnataka, while simultaneously investing in our Mysore brewery to scale supply chain efficiencies.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi wakes up to heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams across NCR

United Breweries

United Breweries shares rise 4% after Q1 results; check key takeaways here

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm, Colgate dip 2% each; TaMo, Maruti lead auto rally

Whirlpool

Whirlpool India stake sale: EQT, Bain lead as Reliance, Havells step back

We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in an exchange filing.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shares of United Breweries rose 0.40% to Rs 2,045 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

Nasdaq Dips as GM and Lockheed Slide; Housing and Gold Stocks Rally Strongly

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Inox Wind bags order for 51 MW order from Thermax Group company

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon