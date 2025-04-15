India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 2.05 percent year-over-year in March, following a 2.38 percent increase in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.50 percent.
Prices for primary articles grew at a slower pace of 0.76 percent in March versus a 2.81 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the yearly price growth in the food items softened to 4.66 percent from 5.94 percent.
On the other hand, prices for fuel and power rebounded 0.20 after falling 0.76 percent a month ago, and price increases accelerated in manufactured products, from 2.86 percent to 3.07 percent.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.19 percent from February, when they decreased by 0.13 percent.
