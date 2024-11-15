India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 153.66 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 24.14% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 153.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales153.66131.03 17 OPM %13.0318.29 -PBDT25.9426.79 -3 PBT24.3325.00 -3 NP23.8119.18 24
