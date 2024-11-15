Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.85% to Rs 346.88 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines rose 18.06% to Rs 40.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.85% to Rs 346.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales346.88380.54 -9 OPM %17.4914.14 -PBDT68.8158.79 17 PBT56.8148.01 18 NP40.9834.71 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content