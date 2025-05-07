Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian army carries out precision strike at terrorist camps: Defence Ministry

Indian army carries out precision strike at terrorist camps: Defence Ministry

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted, the ministry of Defence stated. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable, the defence ministry noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan Q4 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Radico Khaitan Q4 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Nifty slides below 24,350; media shares slide

Nifty slides below 24,350; media shares slide

Angel One's client base jumps 37% YoY in April'25

Angel One's client base jumps 37% YoY in April'25

Aster DM to set up 430 bed multi-specialty hospital in South-East Bangalore

Aster DM to set up 430 bed multi-specialty hospital in South-East Bangalore

Kansai Nerolac slides as Q4 PAT tanks 77% QoQ to Rs 123 crore

Kansai Nerolac slides as Q4 PAT tanks 77% QoQ to Rs 123 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon