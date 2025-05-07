Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One's client base jumps 37% YoY in April'25

Angel One's client base jumps 37% YoY in April'25

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Angel One announced that its client base surged 37% to 31.48 million in April 2025, compared with 22.99 million in April 2024.

On a sequential basis, the companys client base rose 1.5% in April 2025 from 31.48 million.

Gross client acquisition fell 34.3% to 0.49 million in April 2025 as against 0.76 million in April 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 3,695,700 crore in April 2025, up 1.6% MoM and down 11.8% YoY. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 3,602,400 crore in April 2025, up 1.1% MoM and down 12.9% YoY.

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 7,100 crore (up 8% MoM and down 6.8% YoY), and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 86,200 crore (up 28.1% MoM and up 90.1% YoY) in April 2025.

 

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

Also Read

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after strike on Pak, PoK targets; financials, auto gain

Attack, Pakistan Attack

Kashmiri locals flee to bunkers as Pakistan fires across LoC post strikes

India Pakistan

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: MEA-MoD to begin media briefing shortly

education, students, studying, exams

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 releasing today at wbresults.nic.in

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy Q4 results preview: Will losses widen? Here's what brokerages expect

The companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.19% to Rs 2,301.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aster DM to set up 430 bed multi-specialty hospital in South-East Bangalore

Aster DM to set up 430 bed multi-specialty hospital in South-East Bangalore

Kansai Nerolac slides as Q4 PAT tanks 77% QoQ to Rs 123 crore

Kansai Nerolac slides as Q4 PAT tanks 77% QoQ to Rs 123 crore

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 6.02%

Ksolves India Ltd Slides 6.02%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 2.9%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spurts 2.9%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon