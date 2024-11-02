Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economic expansion supported by continued strong investment, consumption and services exports says UNCTAD

Indian economic expansion supported by continued strong investment, consumption and services exports says UNCTAD

Image

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Indian economy is expected to record a growth of 6.8% in 2024 and will clock an expansion of 6.3% next year, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) noted in its latest Trade and Development Report 2024. Current expansion is supported by continued strong public and private investment and consumption as well as rising exports of services. Despite the latter, along with increased exports of certain goods, such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the structural current account deficit in India will persist, owing to relatively weaker external demand and high fossil energy import bills. As the worlds most populous country and third-largest energy consumer, India is simultaneously expanding its domestic non-fossil and fossil fuel energy supply to support growing economic output. As inflation is expected to decline to 4 per cent by the end of the year, the Reserve Bank of India may initiate monetary easing and trim its repurchase rate, it noted. The organization had projected growth at 7.7% in last year. Talking about recent year, it noted that The GDP growth of India appears stable at 6%, with an accompanying inflation rate of 4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

In May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territ

Indian Army commences verification patrolling in Depsang, confirms MEA

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live online cricket score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: IND get quick wickets, NZ lead over 120

Randhir Jaiswal

In touch with US to clarify issues: MEA on sanctions on Indian entities

Rain, Chennai Rains

South Peninsular India, southern Tamil Nadu receives heavy rainfall: IMD

Dmitry Medvedev

Former Russian president Medvedev warns US, asks to avoid World War 3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon