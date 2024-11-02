Business Standard
TVS Motor total sales rise 13% YoY in Oct'24

TVS Motor total sales rise 13% YoY in Oct'24

Image

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

The two-wheeler maker's total sales jumped 13% to 489,015 units in October 2024 as against 434,714 units sold in the month of October 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 420,610 units in October 2023 to 478,159 units in October 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 390,489 units in October 2024, up 13% from 344,957 units in sold in October 2023.

Motorcycles sales were at 230,822 units in October 2024, registering a growth of 14% as compared with Rs 201,965 units in October 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 165,135 units in October 2023 to 193,439 units in October 2024.

 

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 45% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing from 20,153 in October 2023 to 29,308 in October 2024.

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 87,952 units in October 2023 to 95,708 units in October 2024.

The companys two-wheeler exports registered sales of 87,670 units in October 2024, up 16% as compared with 75,653 units sold in October 2023.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported 23.49% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 662.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 536.55 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 13.30% YoY to Rs 9,228.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The counter added 0.68% to end at Rs 2,510.55 on 1 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

