Friday, February 28, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy grew at 6.2% in December quarter, seen expanding at 6.5% in current fiscal

Indian economy grew at 6.2% in December quarter, seen expanding at 6.5% in current fiscal

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India's economic growth improved to 6.2% in the third quarter of FY25, up from an initially reported 5.4% in the previous quarter. Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.5% in FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.9% in FY 2024-25. Both the growth rates are revised upward from their respective First Advance Estimates. As per the First Revised Estimates, Real GDP has grown by 9.2% in the financial year 2023-24, which is highest in the previous 12 years except for the financial year 2021-22 (the post-covid year). This growth has been contributed by double-digit growth rates in 'Manufacturing' sector (12.3%), 'Construction' sector (10.4%) and 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector (10.3%). Real GDP is estimated to grow by 6.2% in Q3 of FY 2024-25. Growth rate in Nominal GDP for Q3 of FY 2024-25 has been estimated at 9.9%. The growth rate of Real GDP for Q2 of financial year 2024-25 has been revised upward to 5.6%.

 

'Construction' sector is estimated to observe a growth rate of 8.6%, followed by 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' sector (7.2%) and 'Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting' sector (6.4%) during 2024-25. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) is expected to register a good growth of 7.6% during 2024-25 as compared to 5.6% growth observed during 2023-24.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 47.17 lakh crore, against Rs 44.44 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.2%. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 84.74 lakh crore, against Rs 77.10 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.9%. Real GVA in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 43.13 lakh crore, against Rs 40.60 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 6.2%. Nominal GVA in Q3 of FY 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 77.06 lakh crore, against Rs 69.90 lakh crore in Q3 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 10.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric sells more than 25,000 units in Feb

Ola Electric sells more than 25,000 units in Feb

Alpex Solar bags Rs 211-cr order from SECI for Solar PV Modules and Cells

Alpex Solar bags Rs 211-cr order from SECI for Solar PV Modules and Cells

Sensex, Nifty ends with major losses; IT shares skid

Sensex, Nifty ends with major losses; IT shares skid

Adani Green Energy commissions incremental 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy commissions incremental 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon