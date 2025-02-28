Adani Green Energy commissions incremental 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy announced that Adani Green Energy Twenty Five A, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of the Company has operationalized an incremental 275 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.
With commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW.
Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 10.57 p.m. on 27 February 2025 to operationalize the plant and commence power generation from 28 February 2025.
