Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17752 shares

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 August 2025.

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17752 shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.5,359.50. Volumes stood at 15634 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd registered volume of 76.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.2,755.90. Volumes stood at 4.88 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Brigade Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 26.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.05% to Rs.927.10. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 9.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.33% to Rs.2,888.00. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd saw volume of 98300 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13759 shares. The stock increased 1.82% to Rs.8,570.00. Volumes stood at 34709 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

Veedol Corporation Q1 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 50 cr

D B Corp secures 14 new radio stations

Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

