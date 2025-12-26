Friday, December 26, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee weaknes near 90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee weaknes near 90 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Indian rupee continued to slide today amid a modest spell of weakness in the local equities and thin activity in world markets. INR has been falling rising near three-week high against the US dollar and INR tested a one-week low of 89.94 per US dollar. Overall mood in local currency market remains cautious after sustained fall in INR this year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it will conduct $10 billion USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction for a tenure of three years. The auction will take place on January 13. INR shed 20 paise to 89.90, down 10 paise on the day. On NSE, USD/INR futures rose 0.13% to 89.89. The key equity barometers ended with modest cuts today as profit booking in a holiday-truncated week and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) weighed on market sentiment. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 367.25 points or 0.43% to 85,041.45. The Nifty 50 index lost 99.80 points or 0.38% to 26,042.30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty dips below 26,050 as FII outflows and profit booking weigh

Nifty dips below 26,050 as FII outflows and profit booking weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon