Friday, December 26, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets surged after the government revised its economic forecast for the fiscal year to next March. It is believed that a record $785 billion budget unveiled for the next fiscal year will boost consumption and capital expenditure.

Investors shrugged off mixed data pointing to uneven economic recovery. Japan's industrial production fell more than expected in November, while retail sales posted modest growth. The unemployment rate for November remained at 2.6 percent, matching forecasts.

The Nikkei average rose 0.68 percent to 50,750.39 while the broader Topix index settled 0.15 percent higher at 3,423.06. Among the prominent gainers, Fast Retailing, SoftBank and Advantest all rose around 2 percent.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

Currency in circulation spikes 9.6% on year

Currency in circulation spikes 9.6% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayOnePlus Turbo Expected SpecsCrude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon