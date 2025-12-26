Friday, December 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.03%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.03% at 38572.3 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd shed 3.71%, LTIMindtree Ltd dropped 2.07% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 1.43%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 9.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 0.62% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.59% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.38% to close at 26042.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.43% to close at 85041.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Japanese shares rally after economic forecast

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Asian shares advance on tech rally, China benchmark inches up 0.10%

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Lloyds Engineering Works approves amendment to SPA for acquisition of Techno Industries

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

Sensex settles 367 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,050 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayOnePlus Turbo Expected SpecsCrude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon