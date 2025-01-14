Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices may recover on value buying

Indices may recover on value buying

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty January 2025 futures contract is currently down 4 points, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,892.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,066.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24416.60 crore (so far) in the secondary market during January 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 2589.63 crore in December 2024.

Also Read

TikTok

China mulls selling TikTok US to Trump-ally Elon Musk to avoid looming ban

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Asian markets mixed

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

US President-elect Trump says he will meet 'very quickly' with Putin

Blackrock

NZAM suspends activities after BlackRock exit amid US political pressure

TikTok

US lawmakers urge Joe Biden to extend TikTok January 19 ban deadline

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures signal a positive open on Monday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures trading 42 points higher. Concerns over the potential impact of disruptive trade tariffs under the incoming Trump administration have eased slightly, following reports that his team is considering a gradual increase in import duties.

 

Asian markets exhibited mixed performance on Monday, with investor sentiment dampened by ongoing concerns about the tight monetary conditions in the United States.

U.S. indices partially recovered from their initial losses on Monday, resulting in a mixed close. The S&P 500 saw a modest 0.16% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a two-month low with a robust 0.86% increase. The NASDAQ Composite lagged behind, experiencing a 0.38% decline.

This week, investor attention will be firmly focused on the release of December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Wednesday. Additionally, the earnings season is set to commence in earnest on Wednesday, with several major Wall Street banks scheduled to report their financial results.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity market experienced a sharp decline on Monday, with broad-based selling across sectors. Mid- and small-cap indices bore the brunt of the downturn, recording losses exceeding 4% each. Realty and metal stocks were particularly hard hit. The precipitous decline was fueled by global headwinds. The soaring US dollar, squeezing the Indian rupee to an all-time low, further intensified the agony for traders.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points or 1.36% to 76,330.01. The Nifty 50 index slipped 345.55 points or 1.47% to 23,085.95. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty dropped by 2.39% and 2.62%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, Himadri Speicalty, Angel One, Zee Media Corp

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 520.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 8.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Onesource Industries & Venture standalone net profit rises 185.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Onesource Industries & Venture standalone net profit rises 185.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon