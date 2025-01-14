Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US President-elect Trump says he will meet 'very quickly' with Putin

US President-elect Trump says he will meet 'very quickly' with Putin

He did not provide a timeline for the meeting, which would be the first between the leaders of the two countries since Russia's war with Ukraine started in February 2022

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin | Photo by Tpyxa Illustration on Shutterstock

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin | Photo by Tpyxa Illustration on Shutterstock

Reuters United States
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he is going to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "very quickly" after he takes office next week. 
He did not provide a timeline for the meeting, which would be the first between the leaders of the two countries since Russia's war with Ukraine started in February 2022. 
When asked about his strategy to end the war, Trump told Newsmax: "Well, there's only one strategy and it's up to Putin and I can't imagine he's too thrilled about the way it's gone because it hasn't gone exactly well for him either. 
"And I know he wants to meet and I'm going to meet very quickly. I would've done it sooner but...you have to get into the office. For some of the things, you do have to be there." US Congressman Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser, said on Sunday he expected a call between Trump and Putin in "the coming days and weeks." 
 
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of people dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest rupture in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

More From This Section

TikTok

China discusses sale of TikTok US to Elon Musk as one possible option

Blackrock

NZAM suspends activities after BlackRock exit amid US political pressure

TikTok

US lawmakers urge Joe Biden to extend TikTok January 19 ban deadline

Oil

Six EU countries call for lowering of G7 price cap on Russian oil

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden names nuclear-powered aircraft carriers after Clinton, Bush

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia United States Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon