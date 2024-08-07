Inditrade Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.71% to Rs 28.52 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.71% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.5243.0219.7822.781.352.530.570.930.29-0.45