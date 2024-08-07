Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 99.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.65% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 99.25% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.65% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.5473.470.5727.440.5721.510.1621.270.1621.27