Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 59.00% to Rs 61.12 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 59.00% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales61.1238.44 59 OPM %5.79-1.43 -PBDT3.48-0.51 LP PBT3.02-0.99 LP NP2.26-0.74 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

