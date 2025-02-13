Business Standard

SPML India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of SPML India reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %900.000 -PBDT0.450 0 PBT0.450 0 NP0.450 0

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

