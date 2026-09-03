Indo Tech Transformers rises after securing transformer supply contract from AP TRANSCO

Indo Tech Transformers added 1.31% to Rs 3616.60 after the company announced the receipt of purchase orders (PO) for supply of 26 units of power transformers from Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (AP TRANSCO).

The company has secured orders for the supply of 17 units of 80 MVA power transformers with a voltage rating of 220 kV to 33 kV, and 9 units of 80 MVA power transformers with a voltage rating of 132 kV to 33 kV.

The aggregate value of this contract is Rs 165.55 crore. All these transformers have to be delivered between October 2026 and June 2027.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.

The company reported a 34.06% rise in net profit to Rs 25.70 crore on 39.02% rise in net sales to Rs 227.89 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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