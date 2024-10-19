Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 344.99 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 27.90% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 344.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales344.99234.23 47 OPM %59.8566.90 -PBDT25.7716.01 61 PBT17.869.64 85 NP31.6824.77 28
