Indraprastha Gas announces 31% increase in domestic gas allocation

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) announced that as per the communication received from GAIL (India) (the nodal agency for domestic gas allocation), the domestic gas allocation to IGL has been revised upwards by 31% with effect from 16 January 2025 increasing the share of domestic gas in CNG Segment from 37% to 51%.
The company has also tied-up additional RLNG volumes on term basis at competitive prices, with one of the major suppliers (around 1.0 MMSCMD).
The above revision and signing of additional volumes shall have a positive impact on profitability of the company.
