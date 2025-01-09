Business Standard

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stand at 3.41 lakh in Q3 FY25

Tata Motors Group global wholesales stand at 3.41 lakh in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 341,791 nos., higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were at 97,535 nos., lower by 1%, over Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q3 FY25 were at 139,829 nos., higher by 1% as compared to Q3 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 104,427 vehicles, higher by 3% as compared to Q3 FY24.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 vehicles.

 

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

