Indu Engineering & Textiles standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indu Engineering & Textiles rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.482.9613.2214.530.150.090.060.040.060.04

