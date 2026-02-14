Sawaca Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 53.52% to Rs 11.43 croreNet profit of Sawaca Enterprises declined 32.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.52% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.4324.59 -54 OPM %-0.441.42 -PBDT0.600.87 -31 PBT0.540.82 -34 NP0.410.61 -33
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST