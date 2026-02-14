Sawaca Enterprises standalone net profit declines 32.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.52% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Enterprises declined 32.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 53.52% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.4324.59-0.441.420.600.870.540.820.410.61

