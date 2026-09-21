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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers Ltd Falls 2.21%

Indus Towers Ltd Falls 2.21%

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd has added 0.39% over last one month compared to 0.37% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 2.21% today to trade at Rs 375.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.88% to quote at 3644. The index is up 0.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.02% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 24.94 % over last one year compared to the 9.79% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 0.39% over last one month compared to 0.37% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3740 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 481.55 on 19 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 337.75 on 14 Oct 2025.

 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST