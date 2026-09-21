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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints Ltd Surges 2.13%

Asian Paints Ltd Surges 2.13%

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.97% over last one month compared to 6.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd gained 2.13% today to trade at Rs 2456.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.95% to quote at 60819.64. The index is down 6.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd increased 1.44% and Titan Company Ltd added 1.13% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.54 % over last one year compared to the 9.79% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.97% over last one month compared to 6.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 273 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18051 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2985.5 on 04 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2116 on 23 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST