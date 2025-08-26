Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd fell 3.18% today to trade at Rs 343.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.83% to quote at 2862.36. The index is down 3.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 0.91% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.89% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 11.43 % over last one year compared to the 0.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8469 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sobha Ltd Spurts 0.51%

BLS International Services wins work order of Rs 2,055 cr

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Stock Alert: Protean E-Gov Tech, RBL Bank, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Strides Pharma

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

