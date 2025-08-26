Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Protean E-Gov Tech, RBL Bank, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Strides Pharma

Stock Alert: Protean E-Gov Tech, RBL Bank, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Strides Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 26 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Protean E-Gov Technologies has received a Rs 1,160 crore order from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for the establishment and operation of district-level Aadhaar Kendras across the country.

RBL Bank's board will meet on August 29 to consider a proposal for raising funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), as well as the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings received Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) certificates for three additional products two for traction motors for electric three-wheelers and one for traction motors for electric two-wheelers.

 

One 97 Communications' board has approved the investment Rs 300 crore in its subsidiary, Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in Paytm Services through a rights issue.

NHPC informed that 214.28 MW out of the total 300 MW capacity of the Karnisar Solar Power Project has already been commissioned, with the commercial operation of the remaining capacity now expected by 30 September 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled date of 31 August 2025.

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down subsidiary, Apollo Life Sciences Holdings, has been voluntarily deregistered in South Africa.

Navin Fluorine International announced that Rajendra Sahu has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

