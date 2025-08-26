Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Aditya Birla Capital said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the company also received RBIs nod for the appointment of Rakesh Singh as executive director and CEO (NBFC) of the company till 22 July 2027.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.04% to Rs 835.08 crore on a 9.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 9,502.69 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The scrip shed 0.38% to settle at Rs 285.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panorama Studios inks agreement to acquire airborne rights of an Hindi movie

Panorama Studios inks agreement to acquire airborne rights of an Hindi movie

Datamatics Global announces cessation of subsidiary

Datamatics Global announces cessation of subsidiary

Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

Inox Wind redeems preference shares aggregating Rs 560 cr

MIC Electronics receives orders worth Rs 1.73 cr from Indian Railways

MIC Electronics receives orders worth Rs 1.73 cr from Indian Railways

Protean wins work order of Rs 1160 cr

Protean wins work order of Rs 1160 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon