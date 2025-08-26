Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With gross development value of Rs 250 cr

Arisinfra Solutions announced that its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern), a leading Development Management Partner, and Merusri Developers, a prominent Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community on IVC Road. Spanning 5.5 acres, the project is set to redefine high-end living in one of the city's fastest-growing corridors.

With a total development area of 275,000 sq. ft. and a saleable area of 235,000 sq. ft., the project is anticipated to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding Rs 250 crore. The launch begins with a high-powered Channel Partner (CP) event on August 27-28, expected to see participation from over 500 CPs, followed by the official public launch on August 30.

 

Merusri Sunscape comprises 76 exclusive villas, with 52 units released in Phase 1. Ranging from 2,410 sq. ft. to 3,850 sq. ft., the villas are available in 3- and 4-BHK configurations. The remaining 24 premium villas will be released at a later stage.

The company will manage the entire project lifecycle, including execution, operations monitoring, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), collections, and unit handover. The project is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements, including RERA, and has achieved complete financial closure. Construction is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Stock Alert: Protean E-Gov Tech, RBL Bank, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Strides Pharma

Stock Alert: Protean E-Gov Tech, RBL Bank, Mazagon Dock, NHPC, Strides Pharma

Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ammadoes Trading & Consultants Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon