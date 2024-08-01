IndusInd Bank launches 'PIONEER Private' to cater to HNI/UHNI segment

IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of its 'PIONEER Private Program', an exclusive program of bespoke financial solutions, tailored to every need of the High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs). Having established a strong presence in serving the HNI segment, this new program marks a significant leap forward in IndusInd Bank's commitment to personalised excellence catering to the diverse financial and banking needs of HNWIs.

PIONEER Private is an exclusive realm of tailored financial solutions designed to cater to the unique needs of the HNI/UHNI community. The bespoke program has been crafted based on the ethos that 'History Lies Ahead' and caters to every facet of the discerning UHNWIs' financial journey. A comprehensive range of full-stack banking solutions focusing on sophisticated investment avenues, spanning from the traditional to the avant-garde, estate & legacy planning, seamless trade and forex services, customised credit and structuring solutions and many more client-centric personalised offerings.