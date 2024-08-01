Business Standard
Infosys expands collaboration with ServiceNow

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
To support enterprises with AI capabilities of the Now Platform and Infosys ESM Cafe
Infosys announced an expanded strategic collaboration with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end managed services, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Caf(ESM Caf for enterprise business transformation.
As part of this engagement, Infosys will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for enterprises such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value - and also deliver a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.
These include licenses, services, and implementation of the Infosys ESM Caf an AI-powered plug-and-play solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. The Infosys ESM Cafoffers more than 70 applications covering various modules and ServiceNow capabilities, including AI and sustainable digital solutions.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

