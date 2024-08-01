TVS Motor Company records 9% growth in July sales

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 312,307 units in July 2023 to 339,676 units in July 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 235,230 units in July 2023 to 254,250 units in July 2024. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 153,942 units in July 2023 to 161,074 units in July 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 121,941 units in July 2023 to 139,995 units in July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 354,140 units in July 2024 with a growth of 9% as against 325,977 units in the month of July 2023.

EV sales registered a growth of 61% with sales increasing from 13,306 units in July 2023 to 21,442 units in July 2024.

The Company's total exports sales registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 89,213 units in July 2023 to 97,589 units in July 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 77,077 units in July 2023 to 85,426 units in July 2024.

Three-wheeler sales registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 13,670 units in July 2023 to 14,464 units in July 2024.

