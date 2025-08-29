Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 0.16%

IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 0.16%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 3.56% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.16% today to trade at Rs 745.55. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.16% to quote at 60018.05. The index is down 3.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.12% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 3.1 % over last one year compared to the 2.59% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 7% over last one month compared to 3.56% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7437 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1498.7 on 19 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.4 on 12 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

Adani Power receives LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield Pirpainti thermal project in Bihar

Adani Power receives LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield Pirpainti thermal project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon