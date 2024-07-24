Business Standard
Industrial &amp; Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 41.26% to Rs 1.31 crore
Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 8.96% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.26% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.312.23 -41 OPM %74.8194.17 -PBDT10.5910.91 -3 PBT10.5910.91 -3 NP10.589.71 9
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

