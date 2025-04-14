Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Info Edge (India) fixes record date for stock split

Info Edge (India) fixes record date for stock split

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Record date is 07 May 2025

Info Edge (India) has fixed 07 May 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each, fully paid-up.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

