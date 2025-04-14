Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyient wins strategic contract with Green H Bod

Cyient wins strategic contract with Green H Bod

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

To support development and execution of hydrogen production and distribution facility at Langstranda in Bod?, Norway

Cyient has been awarded a strategic contract to support Green H Bodin the development and execution of its hydrogen production and distribution facility at Langstranda in Bod Norway. The project is part of a joint venture between GreenH and Luxcara.

GreenH is a Norwegian company that develops infrastructure for the production and distribution of green hydrogen from renewable energy. Luxcara is an independent asset manager based in Hamburg, Germany, focused on fostering renewable energy projects in Europe.

The Bodproject represents a major step in advancing Norway's renewable energy ambitions, focusing on delivering green hydrogen to the maritime sector and heavy transport industries. The hydrogen facility will supply green hydrogen fuel under a long-term agreement with Torghatten Nord AS, fuelling the Vestfjorden ferries - a cornerstone project in Norway's green energy transformation for the maritime sector. As civil construction began in the fall of 2024, this partnership marks a significant milestone in delivering an innovative and sustainable energy solution.

 

Cyient's scope of work includes providing comprehensive owner's engineering and detailed plant engineering services. Cyient will leverage its extensive experience in green and renewable energy engineering including green hydrogen towards optimizing project delivery and enhancing efficiency through the lifecycle of this momentous project.

Ahluwalia Contracts secures housing project of Rs 396.50 cr from Godrej Properties

Godrej Industries completes acquisition of food additives biz of Savannah Surfactants

Interarch honoured at 16th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Greaves Cotton announces change in MD

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

