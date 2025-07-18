Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Spurts 6.5%

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd gained 6.5% today to trade at Rs 420. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.47% to quote at 36761.67. The index is down 4.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.74% and Wipro Ltd added 3.46% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 9.69 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has added 10.22% over last one month compared to 4.17% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.92% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1584 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 500.45 on 29 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269.95 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

