Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy has allotted 1,15,76,193 equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 1,470.75/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 1,15,76,193 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 1,110.56 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Ardour.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 164,71,76,155 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The post allotment shareholding of the promoter / promoter group has increased from 62.17% to 62.43%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon