Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 1050.83 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 32.23% to Rs 53.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 1050.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1103.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1050.831103.42 -5 OPM %8.9411.22 -PBDT99.05125.18 -21 PBT76.57102.88 -26 NP53.2178.52 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

