EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

Jul 18 2025

EMS said that it has received letter of award worth Rs 19.46 crore from Deltabulk Shipping India for electrical works under project development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Sindi, Nagpur.

The order includes electrical works for the development, operation and maintenance of the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Nagpur at Sindi, in Wardha District in the state of Maharashtra through public private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The order is expected to be executed within a period of seven months.

As part of this, NHAI has signed an agreement with DC Multi Modal Park (Nagpur), a SPV of Deltabulk Shipping India.

 

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.34% to end at Rs 610.75 on the BSE.

Jul 18 2025

