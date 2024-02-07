Sensex (    %)
                        
Information Technology shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 455.53 points or 1.17% at 38576.08 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eMudhra Ltd (down 4.27%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 3.77%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.87%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 2.39%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 2.28%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.23%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.59%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.2%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.17%).
On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.63%), Black Box Ltd (up 4.98%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.07%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 68.45 or 0.09% at 72117.64.
The Nifty 50 index was up 4.55 points or 0.02% at 21933.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.6 points or 0.44% at 46513.44.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.09 points or 0.62% at 13575.97.
On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1569 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

