Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 135.85 points or 0.36% at 37828.33 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 6.33%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 2.51%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.52%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 1.05%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.77%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.7%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 0.56%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 0.52%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 5%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 4.68%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 4.11%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 55.21 or 0.07% at 73723.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.25 points or 0.07% at 22319.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 440.33 points or 1.03% at 42390.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.44 points or 0.73% at 13197.15.

On BSE,954 shares were trading in green, 2130 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

